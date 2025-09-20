ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.6250.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of ESS Tech from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th.

ESS Tech Stock Up 1.1%

GWH opened at $1.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.22. ESS Tech has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $10.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. ESS Tech had a negative net margin of 1,217.22% and a negative return on equity of 321.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESS Tech will post -6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ESS Tech Company Profile

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

