ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.6250.
Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of ESS Tech from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on GWH
ESS Tech Stock Up 1.1%
ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. ESS Tech had a negative net margin of 1,217.22% and a negative return on equity of 321.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESS Tech will post -6.87 earnings per share for the current year.
ESS Tech Company Profile
ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ESS Tech
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Love Musk’s $1B Buy, 1 Reason to Be Bearish
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Azure Leads While AI Excitement Fuels Microsoft Stock
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Darden Restaurants: A Textbook Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.