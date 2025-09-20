Insider Selling: Unity Software (NYSE:U) CAO Sells 645 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $30,005.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 453,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,110,217.76. This trade represents a 0.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mark Barrysmith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 16th, Mark Barrysmith sold 1,011 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $32,655.30.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of U stock opened at $46.14 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $46.94. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of -43.53 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $440.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in U. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,221,000. Atreides Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 9,430,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607,572 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 20,016,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048,484 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at $47,648,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at $43,265,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on U shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Unity Software from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Unity Software from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Unity Software from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Unity Software from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Unity Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

