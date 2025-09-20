Viking Fund Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Viking Fund Management LLC lowered its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at $650,960,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Quanta Services by 2.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,827,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at $146,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 2.0% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 27.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE PWR opened at $389.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $387.90 and a 200-day moving average of $338.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a PE ratio of 60.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.08 and a 52-week high of $424.94.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $375.00 to $472.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $305.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.19.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

