Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Sells 14,233 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF $DFAR

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 183,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,233 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF makes up 0.4% of Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $480,000. Weinberger Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 51,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 109,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,667,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 395,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares in the last quarter.

DFAR stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.40. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.93.

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

