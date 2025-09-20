Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Buys 207,957 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 53.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,957 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up 5.3% of Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $60,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $107,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $127,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period.
Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0%
Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $108.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.89. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $79.20 and a 12 month high of $109.08.
Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile
The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.
