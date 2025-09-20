Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,304 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 168.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,857,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,973 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,577,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,748,000 after acquiring an additional 86,694 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 885,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,394,000 after acquiring an additional 12,036 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 820,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,363,000 after acquiring an additional 548,092 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 646,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,199,000 after acquiring an additional 359,568 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory G. Montana purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $46,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,898.34. The trade was a 29.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 58,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,958. This trade represents a 3.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,040 shares of company stock worth $392,916 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synovus Financial Stock Down 2.3%

NYSE SNV opened at $50.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.22. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.94 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $592.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Synovus Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNV. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

