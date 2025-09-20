Thomasville National Bank Sells 1,364 Shares of Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Thomasville National Bank lowered its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth $2,070,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth $551,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 121.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 11.8% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 32,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 28.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 94,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 20,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Aflac from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Barclays set a $98.00 price objective on Aflac and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aflac from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.15.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total value of $102,570.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,019.85. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE:AFL opened at $108.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.19. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $96.95 and a 1 year high of $115.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 15.32%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 52.61%.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 12th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

