Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Acquires 349,651 Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF $DFGR

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 188.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 535,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349,651 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF comprises 1.3% of Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $14,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 17,184 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of the South raised its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 75,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 27,086 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFGR opened at $27.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.14. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $29.10.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

