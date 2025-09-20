Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $3.28 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,961 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $1,675,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,005,000. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $2,194,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company's stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 2.5%

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.04. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a twelve month low of $34.78 and a twelve month high of $56.49.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.29 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.79%.The business's revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Melius assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.70.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Stories

