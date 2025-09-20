Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 388,996 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 922,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 388,996 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for approximately 0.6% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Linde were worth $432,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Linde by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total transaction of $23,815,274.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 480,543 shares in the company, valued at $227,479,445.34. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $500.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.63.

LIN opened at $479.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $224.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.95. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $408.65 and a 12 month high of $487.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $473.32 and a 200 day moving average of $463.38.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.67%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

