Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 106.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,481,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765,010 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 1.7% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.16% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $1,154,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $753.52 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $939.86. The company has a market cap of $713.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $738.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $771.89.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 39.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $830.00 price target (down from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa America lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. HSBC raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $675.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $715.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $939.61.

View Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jamere Jackson purchased 200 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,143.12. This trade represents a 2.17% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Ricks acquired 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $644.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,264.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at $352,431,926.77. This represents a 0.30% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.