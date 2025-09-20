Grove Bank & Trust Purchases 125 Shares of Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,817 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,480,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,517 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 7,602.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 396,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,714,000 after purchasing an additional 391,076 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,377,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,594.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 207,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,132,000 after purchasing an additional 195,397 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $182.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Constellation Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.28.

STZ stock opened at $132.91 on Friday. Constellation Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $131.82 and a twelve month high of $261.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of -55.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.84 and a 200 day moving average of $172.71.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 31.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -170.71%.

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $138,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,022. The trade was a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

