Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $524.91 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3,493.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 934,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 908,116 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 0.8% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.10% of Mastercard worth $524,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 9.4% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida raised its position in Mastercard by 36.4% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.0% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE MA opened at $583.88 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $465.59 and a 1-year high of $601.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $577.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $559.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $630.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total value of $10,456,032.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at $18,330,922.26. This represents a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total transaction of $601,447.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,064,815.17. This represents a 7.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,717 shares of company stock valued at $22,684,831. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

