Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Bought by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $942.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Daiwa America downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $715.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $939.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $753.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $939.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $738.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $771.89. The firm has a market cap of $713.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.25, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.47.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J Erik Fyrwald acquired 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the acquisition, the director owned 74,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,903,686.74. The trade was a 2.14% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David A. Ricks acquired 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $644.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,264.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at $352,431,926.77. The trade was a 0.30% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

