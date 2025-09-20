Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Increases Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 63.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 87.0% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 78.5% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 292.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $54.70 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $59.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $112.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.40.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BTI. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

