2,384 Shares in Diageo plc $DEO Purchased by Phillips Wealth Planners LLC

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC bought a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Diageo Stock Down 0.5%

DEO stock opened at $97.75 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $96.45 and a 1-year high of $142.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.59.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a $2.5192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.62. This represents a dividend yield of 370.0%. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 46.42%.

Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

