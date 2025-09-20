Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Invests $217,000 in Wintrust Financial Corporation $WTFC

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,633 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WTFC. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 167,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after buying an additional 27,892 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 21,245.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 268,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,151,000 after acquiring an additional 266,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $141.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.31.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $135.08 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $89.10 and a 1-year high of $142.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.13 and a 200-day moving average of $121.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.06%.The firm had revenue of $670.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.92%.

Insider Transactions at Wintrust Financial

In related news, COO David A. Dykstra sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $1,965,321.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 182,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,965,818.24. This trade represents a 7.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer acquired 3,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.35 per share, with a total value of $103,265.65. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,919 shares in the company, valued at $103,265.65. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

