Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Takes $204,000 Position in Southwest Gas Corporation $SWX

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Southwest Gas by 72.2% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,550,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,290,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $31,686,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $11,781,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 208.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 227,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,299,000 after buying an additional 153,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,021,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,376,000 after buying an additional 111,341 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SWX shares. Wall Street Zen raised Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

Southwest Gas Price Performance

SWX stock opened at $78.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. Southwest Gas Corporation has a 1 year low of $64.69 and a 1 year high of $80.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.60.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 4.06%.The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Southwest Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Gas Corporation will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 92.54%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

