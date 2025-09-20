Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Buys New Stake in Alkermes plc $ALKS

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 44,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Alkermes by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alkermes by 3.8% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alkermes by 3.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Alkermes by 54.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $27.79 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.67. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $390.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.20 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Alkermes has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.030-1.210 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Alkermes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.85.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

