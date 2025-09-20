Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Makes New Investment in Regions Financial Corporation $RF

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,674 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 52,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 18.6% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 76,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Regions Financial Stock Down 0.9%
Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $27.14 on Friday. Regions Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average is $23.13. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02.
Regions Financial Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 49.30%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Regions Financial news, Director Roger W. Jenkins acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 6,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,638.84. This represents a 167.86% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $750,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 90,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,784.15. This trade represents a 24.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.47.
Get Our Latest Research Report on RF
Regions Financial Profile
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
