Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Makes New Investment in Regions Financial Corporation $RF

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,674 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 52,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 18.6% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 76,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $27.14 on Friday. Regions Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average is $23.13. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 21.81%.The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regions Financial news, Director Roger W. Jenkins acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 6,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,638.84. This represents a 167.86% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $750,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 90,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,784.15. This trade represents a 24.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.47.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RF

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.