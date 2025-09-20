Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Invests $175,000 in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in United Airlines by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 6,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other United Airlines news, Director Michelle Freyre sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $82,917.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 829 shares in the company, valued at $76,375.77. This represents a 52.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 24,772 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $2,217,094.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 283,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,385,601. The trade was a 8.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,791 shares of company stock worth $9,992,318 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $101.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.57.

United Airlines Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $106.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.47. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $51.44 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 30.09%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. United Airlines has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

