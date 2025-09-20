1,464 Shares in AECOM $ACM Purchased by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,464 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AECOM by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in AECOM by 170.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 16,718 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in AECOM by 3.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,080,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,224,000 after purchasing an additional 36,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 53,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $6,348,277.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on AECOM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on AECOM from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on AECOM from $112.50 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.44.

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $132.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.93. AECOM has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $133.81.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. AECOM had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.82%.The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. AECOM has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. Analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.66%.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

