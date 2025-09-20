Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Invests $180,000 in Ciena Corporation $CIEN

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 15.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 34.7% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 50.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 534 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Stock Performance

NYSE CIEN opened at $138.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.76, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16. Ciena Corporation has a twelve month low of $49.21 and a twelve month high of $139.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CIEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ciena from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ciena from $78.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ciena from $102.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Argus boosted their price target on Ciena from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ciena from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.75.

Insider Activity at Ciena

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $926,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 298,357 shares in the company, valued at $40,636,223.40. This represents a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $187,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 84,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,056.50. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,769 shares of company stock worth $3,769,163 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

