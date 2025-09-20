Short Interest in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Rises By 21.6%

Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,890,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the August 15th total of 4,020,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

NYSE:WTRG opened at $37.08 on Friday. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $33.18 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.83.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 27.62%.The company had revenue of $514.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Essential Utilities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.070-2.110 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Utilities

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a $0.3426 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.80%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 18,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 23,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Zacks Research cut Essential Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

