Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Short Interest Update

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 20,120,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the August 15th total of 16,500,000 shares. Approximately 16.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 16.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Under Armour Trading Down 2.1%
Shares of NYSE UA opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average is $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.60. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.24%. Under Armour has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.010-0.020 EPS.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Under Armour by 617.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,555,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,376 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Under Armour by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,906,000 after acquiring an additional 790,518 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Under Armour by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 136,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 32,061 shares in the last quarter. 36.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Under Armour
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Under Armour
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Love Musk’s $1B Buy, 1 Reason to Be Bearish
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Azure Leads While AI Excitement Fuels Microsoft Stock
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Darden Restaurants: A Textbook Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.