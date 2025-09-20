Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Short Interest Update

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 20,120,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the August 15th total of 16,500,000 shares. Approximately 16.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 16.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Under Armour Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE UA opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average is $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.60. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.24%. Under Armour has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.010-0.020 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

In other news, Director Robert John Sweeney purchased 100,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $488,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 133,696 shares in the company, valued at $652,436.48. This trade represents a 296.77% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Dawn N. Fitzpatrick purchased 100,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 133,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,121.28. This represents a 296.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 202,045 shares of company stock worth $991,000. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Under Armour by 617.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,555,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,376 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Under Armour by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,906,000 after acquiring an additional 790,518 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Under Armour by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 136,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 32,061 shares in the last quarter. 36.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Under Armour

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.