Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,190,000 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the August 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Currently, 15.3% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 518,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of STEM stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. Stem has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $33.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.67. The company has a market capitalization of $151.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($3.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.18 million. Stem has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stem will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stem in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Stem in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stem in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Stem by 317.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 89,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stem by 24.7% in the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 163,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 32,313 shares during the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Stem from $8.60 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays set a $13.00 target price on shares of Stem and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.86.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

