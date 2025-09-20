CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 43,500 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the August 15th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

CHS Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCN opened at $25.12 on Friday. CHS has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $26.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.19.

CHS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.4438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

