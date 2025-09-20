Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 795,300 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the August 15th total of 658,600 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTXR. Maxim Group lowered shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7%

NASDAQ:CTXR opened at $1.19 on Friday. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citius Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising LYMPHIR, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids that is in clinical Phase 2b trial; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

