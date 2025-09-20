Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Purchases Shares of 827 The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter valued at about $1,473,180,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 61.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,346,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,362,039,000 after buying an additional 3,174,632 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 39,285.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,046,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $862,059,000 after buying an additional 3,038,303 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 12,110.3% during the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,248,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,374,000 after buying an additional 1,238,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 15.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,263,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,338,556,000 after buying an additional 1,091,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive
In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total transaction of $337,299.10. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 31,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,958,001.74. The trade was a 4.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,232 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $1,557,750.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 21,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,402,135.52. The trade was a 22.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,062 shares of company stock worth $32,217,635. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Progressive Stock Up 0.1%
NYSE PGR opened at $242.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.83 and its 200 day moving average is $263.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.32. The Progressive Corporation has a 1 year low of $228.54 and a 1 year high of $292.99.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%.The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Progressive Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 2.25%.
Progressive Company Profile
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
