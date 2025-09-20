Rockland Trust Co. Grows Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 395,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,140,000 after acquiring an additional 198,089 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Leerink Partners cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.88.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $145.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.70 and a fifty-two week high of $197.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

