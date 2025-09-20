Moody National Bank Trust Division Makes New Investment in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 57,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,430,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 30,007 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 36,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 16,128 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 30,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of ZBH opened at $100.03 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $114.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.06 and a 200 day moving average of $99.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,500 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $156,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,656.95. The trade was a 18.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ZBH. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Zimmer Biomet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.16.

View Our Latest Report on Zimmer Biomet

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.