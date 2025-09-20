Hershey Company (The) $HSY Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its position in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Hershey were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSY. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 129.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Hershey from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hershey from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Hershey from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Hershey from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,334 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $240,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 38,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,852,240. The trade was a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 19,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $3,742,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 193,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,563,056. The trade was a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,627 shares of company stock worth $16,043,435 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE HSY opened at $190.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.24. Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $140.13 and a 1-year high of $208.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.54%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.809-5.997 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.78%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

