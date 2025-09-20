Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Boosts Position in Ameren Corporation $AEE

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Ameren were worth $8,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 586.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEE. KeyCorp set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Ameren and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Gwendolyn G. Mizell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.79, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,129 shares in the company, valued at $929,240.91. The trade was a 9.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $99.13 on Friday. Ameren Corporation has a one year low of $83.91 and a one year high of $104.10. The company has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.26.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 14.55%.The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ameren has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-5.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Stories

