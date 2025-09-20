Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $19.04 Million Stock Position in Conagra Brands $CAG

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its stake in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 930,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,046 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $19,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 1.2%

CAG stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average of $22.13.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 9.92%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 58.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $21.00 price objective on Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

