Suncor Energy Inc. $SU Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,913 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 12,290.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,418,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $480,760,000 after buying an additional 12,318,559 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 65.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,018,129 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $620,136,000 after buying an additional 6,311,513 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 83.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,426,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $481,135,000 after buying an additional 5,658,880 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,048,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 18.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,377,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $595,398,000 after buying an additional 2,410,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $41.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.79 and a twelve month high of $43.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.74. The stock has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.56 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 11.35%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.4135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.77%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

