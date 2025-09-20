Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Lowers Stock Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. $PAGP

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,174,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 258,737 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.59% of Plains GP worth $22,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Plains GP by 233.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 2,252.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 192.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PAGP. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Plains GP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Plains GP Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE:PAGP opened at $18.28 on Friday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $22.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 0.76.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.3%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 220.29%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

