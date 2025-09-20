Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases 454 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $9,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 518.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,383,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $329,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,275 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 12.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 31.3% in the second quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 3,621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 5.7% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total transaction of $15,310,838.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 634,756,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,849,977,285. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,611,714 shares of company stock worth $628,056,504 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $238.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.78. The company has a market cap of $268.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.46 and a 12-month high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.02.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

