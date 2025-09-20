Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires 2,489 Shares of National Grid Transco, PLC $NGG

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in National Grid Transco were worth $6,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in National Grid Transco in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in National Grid Transco in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid Transco by 33.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in National Grid Transco by 197.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Grid Transco by 216.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. 4.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded National Grid Transco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on National Grid Transco in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.40 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded National Grid Transco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded National Grid Transco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.40.

NYSE NGG opened at $70.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35. National Grid Transco, PLC has a 1 year low of $55.82 and a 1 year high of $74.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.68.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

