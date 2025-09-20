iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Stake Lessened by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $666.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $667.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $644.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $599.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

