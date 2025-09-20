Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 279.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,824 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NS Partners Ltd increased its position in Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 368,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 45,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 22,255 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in Boston Scientific by 552.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 19,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded Boston Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.04.

In related news, Director Yoshiaki Fujimori sold 2,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $310,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,081 shares in the company, valued at $222,646.19. This trade represents a 58.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,811,459.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,268. The trade was a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,214 shares of company stock worth $18,397,457. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $97.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $80.64 and a 1 year high of $109.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.97 billion, a PE ratio of 58.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 13.55%.The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

