Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Purchases Shares of 1,182 Krystal Biotech, Inc. $KRYS

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRYS. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 291.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 159.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 128.3% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target (down from $176.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Krystal Biotech from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Krystal Biotech
In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $208,350.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,508,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,208,400. This represents a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 49,800 shares of company stock worth $7,487,943 over the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Krystal Biotech Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $163.57 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.80 and a 1 year high of $207.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.66.
Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 40.85%.The firm had revenue of $96.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.42 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.
Krystal Biotech Company Profile
Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).
