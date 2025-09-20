Equitable (NYSE:EQH) COO Sells $364,555.10 in Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) COO Jeffrey Hurd sold 6,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $364,555.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 81,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,396,566.72. The trade was a 7.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Equitable Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $54.26 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $40.81 and a one year high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.77 and its 200 day moving average is $52.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 87.10%.

Institutional Trading of Equitable

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 35.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Equitable by 103.2% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 16,612 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Equitable by 191.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 19,004 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP increased its position in Equitable by 1,000.8% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 96,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after buying an additional 87,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Equitable by 128.6% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Equitable from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Equitable from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equitable from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Equitable from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Equitable to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.55.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

