LongView Wealth Management Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF $CGUS

LongView Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the quarter. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 60.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,836,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611,806 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 176.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,833,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,514,000 after buying an additional 3,082,374 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,089,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,573,000 after buying an additional 1,254,091 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,843,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,368,000 after buying an additional 779,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $16,396,000.

NYSEARCA:CGUS opened at $39.62 on Friday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a one year low of $28.95 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.43 and a 200-day moving average of $35.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.0971 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

