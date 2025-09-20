Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Purchases Shares of 15,539 Viavi Solutions Inc. $VIAV

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,539 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIAV. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 214,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 83,659 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 125,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 20,419 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,759,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 509,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after buying an additional 107,917 shares during the period. 95.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $12.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.50 and a beta of 0.91. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $12.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.19 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 3.21%.The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.130-0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VIAV shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Viavi Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Insider Transactions at Viavi Solutions

In related news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 8,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $95,085.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 225,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,557,634.94. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $146,625.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 71,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,557.62. This represents a 15.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,873 shares of company stock valued at $605,095. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

