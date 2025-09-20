Essex Savings Bank Purchases New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG

Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $110,557,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,785,000 after buying an additional 2,288,508 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,505,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,324,000 after buying an additional 1,417,535 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 225.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,720,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,173,000 after buying an additional 1,192,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,122.3% during the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,267,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,338,000 after buying an additional 1,163,956 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XLG opened at $57.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.16. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $57.67.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

