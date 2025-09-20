Essex Savings Bank Sells 172 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Essex Savings Bank reduced its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,655,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,197,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,327 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,198,059 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $715,979,000 after buying an additional 19,615 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 3.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,933,139 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $500,247,000 after acquiring an additional 91,707 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Boeing by 2.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,110,200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $359,895,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,968,748 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $335,770,000 after acquiring an additional 69,560 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 0.0%

BA stock opened at $215.67 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $242.69. The firm has a market cap of $163.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.90) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Vertical Research raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.77.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Boeing

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,420. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.