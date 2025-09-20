Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Takes $152,000 Position in Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Five Below by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,698,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Five Below by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

In other Five Below news, insider George Hill sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,974,080. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $119,763.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,309.78. This trade represents a 7.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,818 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,998 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FIVE. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Five Below from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Five Below in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $135.00 target price on Five Below in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.55.

Five Below Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $151.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.09. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.38 and a 52-week high of $155.82.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.91 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 6.45%.Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-5.160 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.240 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

