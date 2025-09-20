Paul Jensen Buys 500,000 Shares of Bubs Australia (ASX:BUB) Stock

Bubs Australia Limited (ASX:BUBGet Free Report) insider Paul Jensen bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of A$81,000.00.

Bubs Australia Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $111.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.98, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Bubs Australia Company Profile

Bubs Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of various infant nutrition products in Australia, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers organic baby food, goat milk infant formula, cow's milk, adult goat milk powder, and fresh dairy products, as well as plant based baby food pouches, cereals and porridges, rusks, and snacks under the Bubs brand.

