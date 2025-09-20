Insider Buying: G8 Education (ASX:GEM) Insider Purchases 122,000 Shares of Stock

G8 Education Limited (ASX:GEM – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Heath purchased 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.82 per share, for a total transaction of A$100,040.00.

G8 Education Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04.

G8 Education Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 238.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. G8 Education’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

G8 Education Company Profile

G8 Education Limited provides early childhood education and care services in Australia. It offers its services under various brands. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Varsity Lakes, Australia.

