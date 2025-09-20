Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Marie Mendoza Sells 1,408 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $97,785.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 61,943 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,941.35. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marie Mendoza also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

On Friday, August 15th, Marie Mendoza sold 2,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $136,700.00.

On Tuesday, July 15th, Marie Mendoza sold 2,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $101,940.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Up 0.1%

KTOS opened at $80.77 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $82.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 807.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $351.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rovida Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,315,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,447,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $488,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,179 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $41,118,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,163,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,086,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $70.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.